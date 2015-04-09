Ryan Gosling And The Stars Of “Lost River” On Bringing The First-Time Director’s Dark Fairy Tale To Life

It’s the day after the U.S. premiere of his debut feature as a director, Lost River, at SXSW, and Ryan Gosling is downright sequestered. Across town, stars like Sally Field and Aubrey Plaza are conducting interviews in hotel conference rooms and coffee shops and on benches on the street, but not Gosling. Warner Bros, which is distributing Lost River, has taken over the restaurant in a downtown hotel. The building is closed except for those who are scheduled to meet with Gosling, and after you’ve been granted entrance, you’re sent to a waiting room nowhere near the star. Eventually, you’ll be escorted through the restaurant, stocked with other members of the film’s cast–which includes Christina Hendricks, Iain De Caestecker, and Saoirse Ronan–and then to a booth in an alcove at which Gosling sits. There is roughly a 0% chance that anyone is going to catch a stray Instagram shot of him scratching his nose. Before the interview starts, the ground rules are laid out: “No ‘hey girl’ questions, and no personal life questions. You’ll be pulled so fast,” one of his publicists explains.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling, in other words, is fairly insulated, both as a result of the unique nature of, and reaction to, the film he’s made, and just as a by-product of the stratum of stardom he inhabits. The 34-year-old has been famous since 1993, when he served as a Mousketeer on Disney’s New Mickey Mouse Club, alongside Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera, and since, he’s earned both acclaim as an actor in films like Drive, and a frenzied level of adoration from fans that’s made him an Internet phenomenon. But all that insulation couldn’t prevent Gosling from the experience of listening as Lost River was booed at its world premiere at Cannes last year.

Being booed at Cannes is kind of like being booed by Philadelphia sports fans at an Eagles game–it tells you more about the crowd than about your own worth. The audience at SXSW was significantly more receptive, which makes sense: Lost River isn’t by any stretch a mainstream film, but it’s full of fascinating imagery and wonderful performances–particularly from De Caestecker and Ronan, as well as a terrifying turn from former Doctor Who star Matt Smith–that captured the imagination of the Austin crowd. A dark fairly tale set in the dreamlike city of “Lost River”–and shot in Detroit–Lost River is the sort of film that gets described as a “meditation” or a “vision.” But in the restaurant in Austin, Gosling (who also wrote and produced) talks about his film in down-to-earth language.

“I grew up in Canada, and Detroit always loomed large in its legend–the place of Motown, the Motor City, the American Dream–and it took me a long time to get there,” Gosling explains. “I got there when I was 30, and it was very different from how I had romanticized it. And my heart just went out to some of these families living in these neighborhoods where they weren’t even getting power or water. It felt like, if you spend any time there or around them, you could see how they might feel like they were the last people on Earth. And the idea sort of started: Is there a way to make a film just about this family, and how this might feel for them? And it felt like a fairy tale was the best way to do that because it would eliminate all of the political minutiae, and you could just focus on their emotional experience.”





That emotional experience is carried by Hendricks, certainly, but perhaps even more poignantly by De Caestecker (a revelation here, for those who know him from his role on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Ronan, who play a pair of neighbors growing up in the crumbling city and looking for a way out. It’s not exactly a love story between the two–something that Ronan says appealed to her about the idea–but their relationship provides a sweet core to a movie full of gruesome imagery and depictions of devastation.





“You know, it’s funny–there is a romance between them, I guess, but one of the things that I really loved about the script, even though it sounds silly, is that they don’t kiss,” Ronan says. “The relationship has so much potential to be a really lovely, tender friendship, or companionship, or something else. It meant that we had so much to play with within that, I think. The way we worked, we would turn up on the day with the text memorized, and then Ryan would usually tell us to forget about it and see where we would take it, and our relationship kind of became established as we started to work together.”





De Caestecker and Ronan carry the sweetness of the emotional experience, but it’s Matt Smith who embodies the film’s other key emotion: stark fucking terror. It’s a side of Smith that fans are unlikely to have seen before (“Doctor Who is such an asshole in this film,” Ronan quips), and it’s something that Gosling was keen to show the world.