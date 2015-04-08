Celebrate Five Years Of Clicking “Skip Ad” With The Best YouTube Ads Of 2010

Close your eyes, cast your mind back to a simpler time. The year is 2010. Toy Story 3 elevates animated film to a higher level of artistic accomplishment, while simultaneously introducing millions of children to the notion of facing certain death with a brave face . David Fincher told the unofficial story of Facebook , Mel Gibson managed to sound even crazier , and the world was blessed with the ability to skip ads on YouTube.

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of skipping ads, YouTube is launching a new feature for advertisers called Cards, aimed at creating a more interactive, and seamless ad experience across desktop, mobile and TV. Cards allow advertisers to overlay more information on in-stream ads–including info about their brand, as well as related videos and playlists. In the near future advertisers will also be able to link to a website directly from a video ad.

The launch of TrueView represented a creative if counterintuitive ad solution–the platform was, after all, effectively cutting off its advertisers mid-thought. But the company also had to worry about alienating ad-weary viewers. And in the wake of the launch, in 2011, YouTube actually reported that only 30% of viewers skipped TrueView ads. YouTube says the skip function has actually forced brands to be more creative in earning our attention, and the top 100 brands are now generating 42% more views per month, according to Pixability. Besides, without skipping we never would’ve seen this Geico ad.

To complete this festivities with a few moments of branded nostalgia, here are YouTube’s Top 5 Trending Ads of 2010: