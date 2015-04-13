Neal Pollack’s Secrets To Cranking Out Creative Work

Neal Pollack is the author of nine books, a three-time Jeopardy champion, a musician, and a yoga instructor. His newest novel Repeat is “a romantic comedy with some time travel in it,” as he describes it, and follows books including the nonfiction parenting odyssey Alternadad, World War II caper Jewball, and the first two mysteries in a series about a yoga detective. Later this year, the Austin-based writer will publish a serialized science fiction novel via Kindle.

Pollack is clearly at no loss for a wide range of ideas, but the challenge is turning those ideas into real books that sell. Pollack has been able to do that at a rate of one or two per year using a non-precious approach to creativity, a forward-looking business model for publishing, and a daily tool for mental focus. Here’s how he does it.

“There are no blocks; I haven’t had a writer’s block yet,” says Pollack. “I just sit down. I do it.” That may sound easier said than done for many people, but Pollack says that he sets the same output-based intention for highly imaginitive work like fiction as he would for anything else.

“I’m trained as a journalist so I just treat it like a journalism deadline,” he says. I’m like, ‘I’ve got to pound out 1,500 words of fiction today.’ It’s not magic. I don’t treat fiction like something sacred. To me, it’s just like journalism, but you’re making it all up. I subscribe to the pulp model. I just keep pounding it out and if the books aren’t perfect, who cares? There’s usually going to be a few entertaining things in them.”

Pollack says that by approaching his writing this way, working fast becomes the default, not something forced by stress. “I write books in three months because that’s how long it takes me to write a book,” he says, “not because I have to.”

Nine of Pollack’s books

Pollack is signed to Amazon Publishing, which, unlike the Internet giant’s self-publishing platforms for authors, operates with more traditional book deals that provide advances, editing, design, and marketing services. What they do not have is traditional distribution.

“I can write a book generally in three to four months, and then it can be available for sale a couple months later because they cycle quickly. That’s part of their mission,” says Pollack. Amazon Publishing prints books on demand, meaning there’s no wait time or overhead for large print runs. For events, the company prints small runs that authors can sell on consignment.