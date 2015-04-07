Some Hero Strapped A GoPro To An Eagle, Then This Guy Strapped One To A Sparrow

In 2013, some hero strapped a GoPro to an eagle and everyone on the Internet lost their minds. (“It’s beauuuu-tiful!” –everyone on the Internet.)

Then last year, another hero strapped another GoPro onto another eagle. What are the odds?

These were not isolated incidents. A surge of heroes has been strapping cameras on other avian creatures, including falcons and pelicans. After seeing enough, one can’t help wonder if perhaps those at the center of this trend aren’t heroes after all, but villains. Although Saturday Night Live may have already delivered a proper GoPro parody last fall, the leading satirical outlet of the viral Internet, ClickHole, has gotten even more specific. The new video takes the bird-as-cameraman trend to its logical conclusion, and the results fall somewhat short of majestic.

Watch the video here, and the next time you see a beautiful bird, maybe just film it yourself instead of making it do all the work.