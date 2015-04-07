Today in Tabs: The Monster is Blue, and Full of Errors

Clay Shirky had the sharpest and most concise take I saw, in The New Republic:

Trying to get to the bottom of the failure of “A Rape on Campus” is like trying to get to the bottom of a yogurt cup. Neither sharp tools nor much digging are required.

Looks like someone knows how to read! Shirky calls it a straightforward case of “The Story That’s Too Good To Check,” and includes the Columbia Journalism School report in a list of similar efforts at “after-the-fact checking.”

To after-the-fact-check myself: Beejoli Shah wrote to me yesterday to make the point that my observation that “[Jackie] did lie to them repeatedly and at great length” was just blaming the source and would contribute to making it harder for victims to tell their stories, regardless of whether Jackie’s story was true or not. I think she’s right, and I would like to withdraw that line from yesterday’s Tabs. What we had here was a failure of the process at every level of the Tabs organization, so every individual involved (me) will be given a raise to encourage them (me) to try harder next time. Also, I blame the metabolism of the Internet age.

Anyway: here come the lawsuits!

Did you know it’s possible to know a fact and not tweet it? — Nitasha Tiku (@nitashatiku) April 6, 2015

Today in Nature: A “massive swam of sharks” was spotted near Vero Beach, FL, heading north. So after a long winter, it looks like Sharknado season is finally almost here! The brontosaurus is back! Bronto bb, you never went extinct in my heart. Should we not be eating almonds or what? I don’t know, but there’s no sign we’re ever going to stop talking about them. Alexis Coe is living in the woods and tweeting on the wood-fired internet for two months. The SHRIMP CLOUD is real.

X-FILES S10E02 – “Bofa” DESCRIPTION: When Mulder and Scully get trapped in a niche section of Twitter, things get Weird — brian feldman (@bafeldman) April 7, 2015

CelebriTabs: Vanity Fair dishes all the gossip that an unknowable number of anonymous sources could give them about that whole Brian Williams thing. Did Stephen King kill John Lennon? Filed to: MAYBE. Don McLean auctioned off the original manuscript for “American Pie” for $1.2 million. Rumor has it that McLean has suffered financially since the failure of his signature McDonalds hamburger, the McLean Deluxe in the early 1990s. Frank Ocean has a new album coming out in July! And if you, like most of us, frequently need to know the total elapsed time before Jason Statham throws a punch in anger in any of his films, time.to.stathampun.ch is finally here for you.