MLB Opens Baseball Season With A Real-Time, Documentary-Style Campaign

Two years ago, Dick’s Sporting Goods took a less expected approach to advertising its baseball season offerings. There was no superstar spokesperson, adrenalin-pumping soundtrack, high-five-bro jokes or any other device common to many a sports commercial. Instead, “Every Pitch” tapped into the quiet moments of intensity inherent in baseball, with the tension building as the spot led up the inevitable pitch to the batter.





The agency behind that spot, Anomaly, is taking its baseball magic to the big leagues, with MLB debuting its 2015 ad campaign on Opening Day. “This Is Baseball” looks like it aims to be a season-long content juggernaut, using every media outlet at its disposal–from TV and Instagram, to Vine videos and GIFs–to keep it fresh and as real-time as possible, and inviting fans to submit their own version of #THIS that will be collected on the campaign’s site.





The first series of ads, each shot doc-style during spring training, take a candid look at players, fans, and managers as they ready for the season. The most unique aspect will be MLB’s plans to constantly update the campaign, even daily. If Mike Trout hits a home run one night, it may be in an ad the following day.

There should be plenty of gold to mine, even if it’s just pointing the camera into the crowd.



