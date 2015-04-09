How To Be Able To Take Maternity Leave Work As An Entrepreneur

So you started a business. Over the years, you’ve spent countless hours creating a business plan, a website, marketing strategies, paying the taxman, perhaps hiring staff. You’ve been a busy bee, and now you discover you’ll be even busier—you’re pregnant! How will you handle maternity leave and sustain the business you worked so hard to grow? How will you make money? Fear not.

Here, work/life balance experts and new mom entrepreneurs share their best tips:

It’s best to prepare for maternity leave in stages, beginning a couple months before the baby arrives, suggests Jennifer Martin, business development and work/life balance expert at Zest Business Consulting. Begin your planning with a “must-do” list. This will ensure you’re organized and caught up as much as possible, Martin says.

Consider finding a virtual or in-person assistant who can cover for you while you’re away. Martin suggests an assistant site such as Zirtual. This may be particularly helpful for solo entrepreneurs.

Allison Flinn, professional organizer and business owner, hired an independent contractor when she found out she was expecting. “Prior to being pregnant, I worked alone… I had been wanting to hire additional help for awhile, but struggled with giving up control, but expecting a baby forced me to break out of my comfort zone and I’m glad I did. The independent contractor I hired still works with me.”

It’s also important to train your existing team in your absence, says Jennifer Bernheim, president of martinb+company. “As a woman entrepreneur and a mother to (now) three kids (6, 4, and 1), I prepared for ‘maternity leave’ by fully preparing my team of consultants. I spent endless hours providing them with the resources needed to ensure that upcoming client deliverables would be met with success.”

Expectant mothers should also document their process at work for the staff members who will be handling their workload, Martin says.