Livestream app Meerkat was all the rage at SXSW and was an instant success–until Twitter-backed Periscope came along and stole the spotlight, not to mention its users.

Speaking of users, we used both Meerkat and Periscope to livestream this episode of The 29th Floor to see which app ultimately reigns supreme. Take a look and then tell us what you think by tweeting at us with hashtag #29thFloor. Happy streaming!