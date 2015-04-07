This Street Corner Campaign Shows Two Sides To Homelessness

Street corners are used to maximum effect by British youth homelessness charity Depaul UK in a new campaign created by Publicis London.





The idea is to show another side to homelessness to raise awareness of Depaul’s Nightstop–a service which provides emergency accommodation to homeless 16-to-25-year-olds–to recruit new volunteers.

The creative solution is the “Street Corners” campaign in which six-sheet posters have been fly-posted around the corners of buildings in London where homeless youths find themselves without accommodation. The twist? Each poster tells two stories: on one corner, the negative preconceptions people have about giving up a room to a homeless youth are highlighted, but when read with the copy on the other corner the message transforms to show the benefits of volunteering.





Street Corners aims to challenge perceptions that all young homeless people are battling drink and drug issues, and demonstrate you don’t have to be a social worker or undergo substantial training to volunteer and help, the campaign’s creators explain.

Executive creative director was Andy Bird and Paul Mason was creative director. Art director was Dan Kennard and Ben Smith was copywriter with design by head of art and design Andy Breese and designer Dave Stansfield.