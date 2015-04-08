The Other Wage Gap: Why Men In Female-Dominated Industries Still Earn More

You likely know that the national gender wage gap for women hovers around an average of 77 cents to every dollar men make, and that the gap widens in male-dominated STEM fields.

But there is another equally persistent inequality: Men in traditionally women-dominated fields such as nursing, teaching, and childcare still get paid more.

A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association that focused on pay data from nearly 300,000 registered nurses found that male nurses earn $5,100 more on average than their female counterparts who hold similar positions. The same study found that this wage gap had remained unchanged since 1988.

This study is a stark reminder that we haven’t come close to solving the problem of unequal pay, says Anne Ladky. As executive director of Women Employed, an organization dedicated to expanding opportunities for working women, Ladky has observed the phenomenon that happens when men enter a female-dominated field. Rather than hit the glass ceiling, men in jobs like nursing or teaching appear to glide up to higher pay and management positions on a “glass escalator.”

“The wage gap in these professions is often a consequence of unconscious but persistent bias–that men are simply more capable, that women with children are less committed to their work, and so on,” she explains.



Caren Goldberg, PhD, a faculty member in the psychology department at George Mason University, has also observed the glass escalator effect and its opposite, equally challenging, countereffect.

“The gender wage gap tends to be greatest where there are more than a few token women, but where women are in the clear minority,” Goldberg points out. “After some threshold, female representation becomes a threat,” Goldberg explains, “which is where women tend to be at the greatest disadvantage salary-wise.”