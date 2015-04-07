Watch These Emails Acted Out In Real Life To See Just How Terrible You Are At Emailing

At some point or another, you’ve been the absolute worst at email. You may not have realized it, but the person on the other side of that “send” button has been silently judging you all this time. But how can you fix unrecognized faux pas?

Acting them out in real life is a start.

From Tripp and Tyler, the sketch comedy duo who brought you “A Conference Call in Real Life” last year, comes their sequel, “Email in Real Life.”

The video, which is tied to promoting work-management company Workfront, is a checklist of egregious wrongs you’ve delivered and/or received.

Presenting, in order of appearance, the 12 reasons why you and everyone you work with suck at email:

Leaving your “Out of Office” auto-reply on when you’re, in fact, back in the office. Hitting “reply all” when there’s just the ONE person you need to reply to. Adding your ridiculously long signature to emails that don’t call for it. The unattached attachment. USING ALL CAPS. Parents bombarding you with cat videos that, chances are, you already watched months ago. That desperate Nigerian prince who just needs a little startup capital. Porn. Trying to send a document of Infinite Jest proportions and wondering why it didn’t go through. That confidentiality notice doused in legalese. Hoarding emails to the brink of a full inbox. Not bothering to double-check who exactly you’re cc’ing.

