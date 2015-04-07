This is Why Jon Snow From “Game Of Thrones” Would Suck At Dinner Parties

Being a resident of Westeros means getting so immersed in near-constant bloodletting and incest that you almost become immune to these and other horrors. A new sketch shows just how traumatized a character from the Game of Thrones universe might be, though, if placed in an entirely different context–say, a swanky New York dinner party with Seth Meyers.





On Monday night, the host welcomed actor Kit Harington to Late Night to talk about the upcoming fifth season of Game of Thrones. (You may have heard about it here.) In between their chat, however, Meyers also showed a video entitled “Seth Brings Jon Snow To a Dinner Party.” As you can imagine, given all of the character Jon Snow’s arrow-piercings, family betrayals, and encounters with white walkers, he may have seen too much shit in one lifetime to participate in small talk.

As bad as Snow is at casual conversation, though, he’s even worse at playing Charades. Guess they don’t teach that beyond the wall either.