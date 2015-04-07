Hey Ladies, You’re Going To Look 10 Years Older By The End Of The Day

Here in the year 2015, it feels like we’ve built up some momentum to change how beauty, and women in general, are portrayed. Between Dove’s decade-long “Real Beauty” success , the recent empowering “Like A Girl” hit from Always , and the chorus of cheers that meet any brand willing to swim against the photoshopped , idealized, and unrealistic norms that have been shoved in our faces for so long.

Turns out there are still brands willing to tap insecurity and fear to create demand. In a new web film from Garnier and agency Publicis Conseil, for the brand’s new Miracle sleep cream, we meet a beautiful working mom and follow her through “A Real Day In The Life Of A Woman.” Random strangers are shown her photo, taken in the morning, to guess her age, with most pegging her around 28 or 30. Then, after a time-lapse rush through work, picking up the kids, and all the day’s chores, mom’s photo is taken again, and again strangers are asked how old she is. Now they’re guesses are closer to 40. The message here is that the fatigue of a regular day can age your face by a decade. Good talk.





If you’re going to do throwback aspirational beauty advertising, why not go all in and promise it’ll get you noticed in all the right places?

And while the Garnier ad did have a man asking strangers what they thought of the woman’s picture, for this kind of message the classic creepy dude voiceover would’ve fit in perfectly.