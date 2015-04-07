If You Don’t Wanna Adopt These Dogs After Their Photo-Booth Sessions, You’re Crazy

A lot of people enter photo booths with a strategy. It’s usually some permutation of smiley face, frowny face, silly face, and wild card—often with one of these displaced by a ‘has it started yet?’ face. In the case of the Humane Society of Utah , though, canine subjects are encouraged to just be themselves and the strategy just might pay off by getting them adopted.

The organization recently began working with Guinnevere Shuster, who takes photo booth-style portraits of some highly adoptable dogs that give more of a flavor of the dogs’ personalities than the typical catalog image. Instead of smiley face, frowny face, silly face, wild card, these dogs are more likely to end up with: adorably distracted face, adorably alert face, adorably confused face, and ‘hoozaguhboy?’ face. These pictures are posted to the Humane Society of Utah’s Facebook page, with an update added when the dog is found to be too perfect to be deprived of a family one more day.

As the organization reports, this photo booth strategy has been a staggering success, to the tune of a 93.26% placement rate. Hmm, so it turns out people really do like seeing cute, quirky pictures of eligible dogs on the Internet. Mystery solved!

Have a look at some of the recently adopted dogs in the slides above.