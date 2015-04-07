Architect David Chipperfield Demands His Name Be Taken Off New Museum

Renowned British architect David Chipperfield has disowned a Milan museum he designed over concerns that the materials and construction are not up to par. Chipperfield was furious over what he considers low-quality floor materials used in the Museum of Culture (MUDEC), calling it a “museum of horrors” in a press conference and adding that the museum was “a pathetic end to 15 years of work.”

According to the Independent, Chipperfield has demanded that his name be removed from the museum. The museum’s floor “contained pieces that were scratched, stained and badly aligned,” the Independent reports Chipperfield as having said.

The Independent quotes Milan’s council responding that the project “cost €60m [$65 million], of which €3.6m [$3.9 million] went to Chipperfield for his design and project management. …These are sums of money appropriate for a public institution and right for the importance of the project, but it was necessary to make choices based on common sense and in the interests of the taxpayers.” The council went on to say that, “The samples and the visits to the quarry supplying the material were overseen by staff of the office of David Chipperfield Architects, who validated the choice of the material used.”

Several exhibitions within MUDEC have already opened, but its full opening was planned to coincide with Milan’s 2015 Expo World Fair, which will run from May to October. There are now doubts that the museum will be ready in time.

