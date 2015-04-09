Here’s How Much Of China’s Secondhand Smog Is Ending Up In American Air

Chinese factories, coal plants, and millions of new cars are an obvious source of Beijing’s thick smog. But they also contribute to air pollution in California.

New research at the University of California-Davis finds that in the state’s Central Valley–one of the most polluted places in the country, with asthma rates twice as high as the rest of California–around 10% of ozone pollution is coming from outside the state, and mostly from Asia.

Secondhand smog is sucked in through the gap of the Golden Gate Bridge, through the Bay Area, and then ends up settling down in the Central Valley. By taking samples of air particles on a mountaintop near the coast, and in the valley, researchers were able to separate out individual particles and figure out where they came from.

Flickr user stantontcady

“We have a lot of information to talk about the composition of these particles in different sizes,” says UC Davis atmospheric scientist Ian Faloona. “We put that into a big statistical washing machine, basically, and it shakes out groupings of what are the most common sort of combinations of these aerosol types that we see.”

Particles from Asia are recognizable because of their unique blend of elements–like aluminum or iron–from local soil. “Certain soils from certain types of the planet have different ratios of these elements,” says Faloona. “So we look at a whole host of these ratios and we see that this looks like the majority of these crustal elements are coming from Asian dust. That’s kind of how we fingerprint it.”

The method can’t identify that pollution is coming from a particular country, because the smog tends to be blown in from continent-wide storms that sweep across Asia. Still, the researchers say that much of it is probably coming from China.

“In what we know of emissions in Asia, the signal is swamped by China,” says Faloona. “China is so large and industrializing so rapidly that the bulk of those emissions are definitely attributable to China.”