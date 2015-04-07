Polyvore Launches Remix, An App For Instant Styling Advice

The neon crop top, the white blazer, the fringe-tastic leather purse: It’s not always easy to keep tabs on fashion’s fast-moving trends, let alone style an outfit around them. Remix, a new iPhone app released today by Polyvore, is the company’s latest attempt to form a bridge between runway inspiration and customer click.

“We pull out the best trends, make it fun and easy to browse, and also show you how to wear it,” says CEO Jess Lee. “It’s almost like having a stylist in your pocket.”

The app arrives at a pivotal moment for Polyvore, which was featured in Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies list in 2012. The startup has won over a core community of power users willing to spend time styling new looks–collectively, they generate 3 million outfits, or “sets,” per month–but has struggled to attract and retain a broader audience. As a result, Polyvore can feel like a digital-era spin on playing paper dolls–lots of fun, but more game than practical tool. With Remix, which will stand alongside the company’s existing app, Polyvore is betting that it can use its trove of style data to help women make practical decisions about whether to hit “buy” or how to restyle a tired closet staple.





“This app is geared toward shoppers who want that instant styling advice,” Lee says.

But will Remix be enough to revive Polyvore’s flat user growth?

If a street-style fashion star married a big data algorithm, their child would look a lot like Polyvore. The company, built around the concept of user-generated fashion collages, launched in 2007 and has since raised $22.1 million.

“Style is always changing, always evolving,” says Lee, who rose from product manager to her current role. “In order to understand that you have to combine the best of what people think, through the community, with algorithms, which allow you to do it at scale.”