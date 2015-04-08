These Are The Bags You’ll Wear After The Apocalypse

Japanese designer Yusuke Kagari starts out with pristine, varnished leather, then uses concrete texturing tools and other distressing processes to make the material look like something out of a post-apocalyptic future. Each one of his bags takes about two weeks to create. Kagari draws inspiration from the long-term effects of wear and tear on old buildings in his native Tokyo. One series of bags, for example, is made to look like a rusted outwall.

Apparently, dystopia is in. See Maison Martin Margiela’s collaboration with Converse and the slouchy, torn sweaters and earth tones Kanye West recently debuted during New York Fashion Week. Art and design critics have been saying for years that we’re running out of eras to evoke. Maybe, as Kagari shows, we’re just nostalgic for the future.

[via Design Made In Japan]