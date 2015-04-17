The Future Of Museums Is Reaching Way Beyond Their Walls

The American Museum of Natural History has always been one of the most popular destinations in New York City. With about 5 million visitors a year, an increase from 3 million in the 1990s, it–along with the nearby Metropolitan Museum of Art–is among the top 10 most-visited museums in the world. According to its president, Ellen Futter, the museum (AMNH) is only behind Disney World and Disneyland as the top destination for families in the country.

This is the final piece in a series that looks at innovation in exploration, research, and education at the American Natural History Museum. Check out the first two here and here.

Even with this influx of people coming to its doorstep, however, the museum is now equally focused on drawing a crowd beyond its campus.

“In the old days, a visit to a museum like ours would be a one-off. You come, you visit you go home,” says Futter. “Now people have a relationships with us very often before they get here. They come, and [their visit] is like a giant exclamation point–and then they return home and continue to engage with us wherever they are.”

AMNH today is a sprawling outreach institution that is using apps, social media, and educational programs to slowly grow its reach. More than 100,000 people have so far enrolled in its free online courses, available through the platform Coursera. Many in the target audience are teachers themselves, who will presumably train students around the world in topics related to science, natural history, and today’s environmental challenges. (AMNH also became one of the first museums in the world to launch it’s own PhD program and recently received approval to start a masters program for teachers). In New York City, it hosts a wide array of programs for the general public, including seminars on how to understand climate change–and explain the science to others at, say, a cocktail party

Marco Prati via Shutterstock

Mobile apps are also now playing a role in extending the museum’s reach to connect visitors to additional learning. “One of the challenges in museums is that you see lots of really great stuff, but then you have no more ways to find out information about it,” says AMNH chief digital officer Catherine Devine.

The museum’s exhibition staff has created apps to accompany certain exhibits, such as “The Power of Poison” game, which allowed users to investigate poisoning cases in connection with a special exhibit last year. The museum’s digital and technology staff is also working with an outside agency to develop a 2.0 version of its museum guide app, Explorer, which will allow create interactive components to the exhibits both while at the museum and at home. Its most popular app to date, however, is still a much more basic exploration of its world-class dinosaur exhibit. Over time, AMNH also hopes to make more of its hidden catalogue and shelves—33 million artifacts and objects in all, little of which can be displayed in the museum at once—available to the broader public.

The museum’s exhibition staff has created apps to accompany certain exhibits, such as “The Power of Poison,” which allowed users to investigate poisoning cases in connection with a special exhibit last year. The museum’s digital and technology staff is also working with an outside agency to develop a 2.0 version of its museum guide app, Explorer, which will allow create interactive components to the exhibits both while at the museum and at home. Its most popular app to date, however, is still a much more basic exploration of its world-class dinosaur exhibit. Over time, AMNH also hopes to make more of its hidden catalogue and shelves—33 million artifacts and objects in all, little of which can be displayed in the museum at once—available to the broader public.