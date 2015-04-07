How The Shape Of Your Face Affects The Way You’re Perceived At Work

Let’s begin with a hard truth. People use stereotypes about the groups to which you belong (or appear to belong) to interpret everything you do and say. And most of the time, they don’t actually know they are doing it. In fact, they don’t even have to believe a stereotype to be affected by it.

It’s important to understand that this doesn’t mean that we are all just jerks. Stereotyping is essentially a form of categorization, something human brains have evolved to do swiftly and automatically. Categories like chair, smartphone, tree, and hamster for example are useful guidelines for knowing what kind of behavior to expect from a particular thing and how to interact with it.

Stereotypes are the beliefs we have about categories of people, and we categorize people in lots of different ways. There are the categories we talk about a lot because their stereotypes cause so much trouble (categories like black, woman, gay), and then there are the ones that seem less controversial, like hipster, soccer mom, Belieber. But there are also less obvious stereotypes that can be incredibly powerful, including stereotypes based on patterns of facial features.

Baby-faced people–those who have large eyes, thinner, higher eyebrows, large foreheads, and small chins on a rounded face–are perceived to be more innocent, and consequently more trustworthy, than mature-faced people.

I suppose this isn’t surprising, since baby-faced people remind us of babies, beings who are practically synonymous with innocence. The problem, obviously, is that while actual babies are less likely to do intentional harm, there’s nothing keeping baby-faced adults from doing so. And this stereotype dramatically affects the odds that they’ll be punished when they do.

Researchers from Brandeis University examining the results of more than 500 small-claims-court cases found that differences in baby-facedness had a huge impact on whether the defendant was found guilty. For claims of intentional harm (for example, a neighbor deliberately crashed his car into another’s fence after a heated argument), the most mature-faced defendants had a 92% chance of being found guilty, compared to only a 45% chance among the most baby-faced. But when it comes to negligent harm (like when a neighbor wasn’t looking and accidentally backed into the other’s fence), the baby-faced were more likely to be found guilty (85%) compared to the mature-faced (58%).

In other words, if someone with a delightfully baby-ish face like Jennifer Lawrence ran over your begonias, you’d be likely to think she was just distracted by a frolicking puppy or a happy song on the radio. But when Clint Eastwood runs over your begonias, you’re pretty sure he’s doing it on purpose.