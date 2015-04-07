The Often Overlooked Aspect Of Getting Ahead At Work

Any job involves dealing with people. Indeed, even in today’s high-tech world, where most tasks are completed with the help of technology, there is a high premium for social skills, such as emotional intelligence.

Computers have simplified complex problems, so the key challenge left for humans is to effectively manage people problems. This involves not only dealing with clients, but also colleagues.

Unsurprisingly, scientific research from the University of Bonn shows that in order to be successful at work you need to balance your desire to get ahead with your ability to get along. If you focus too much on the former, you will come across as pushy and greedy, and others will despise you. If you focus too much on the latter, you may end up having many friends at work but at the expense of stagnating in your career.

Managing the tension between getting along and getting ahead is particularly important if you have leadership aspirations. Psychologist Robert Hogan defined leadership as “getting along to get ahead,” and he put forward a Darwinian framework for understanding why some people are more successful than others.

According to Hogan’s socioanalytic theory, people evolved as group-living animals, which is why we are incapable of surviving without the presence and support of others. In fact, even our sense of identity–the person we think we are–depends on what other people make of us.

At the same time, all groups have a power hierarchy with a leader, who is responsible for the survival of the group. Thus one of the key roles of the leader is to keep the group united and to eliminate in-group fighting so that the group can compete as one true entity against other groups.

When leaders fail to achieve this, the group is weakened and vulnerable, and its survival is seriously at risk. This metaphor can be used to understand the dynamics of organizations in the business world: The more internal fractions there are in a company, the more political and self-destructive the culture will be, making the organization fragile.