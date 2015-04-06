Meet Grover Bluejoy And Mommy Of Dragons On Sesame Street’s Game Of Thrones Parody

If seeing Sesame Street and Game Of Thrones compared side-by-side like that seems strange to you, well, you’ll probably be shocked by “Game of Chairs.” It’s an official Muppetty parody in which “Grover Bluejoy” and the “Mommy of Dragons” compete for the right to sit in the Iron Chair–by playing musical chairs, of course. It is, to put it mildly, a very weird thing that we hope made no sense to any of the children watching, and couldn’t have made a whole lot more to any of the adults–although in-jokes about what happens to certain characters (Joffrey loses because “it looks like he choked”) are pretty satisfying. Otherwise, stick around to the end for an unlikely potential spoiler about who might end up on the Throne at the end of the series (it’s a pretty out-of-the-blue choice), and the fairly excellent costuming on show as the Muppets send-up a show all about people’s heads being squashed like grapes and the joys of twincest.