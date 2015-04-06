Today in Tabs: Stooping To Conquer Is Not The Same As Punching Down

The nominations for the Hugos, one of science-fiction and fantasy’s most prestigious awards ceremonies, have been gamed by a group of… let’s be polite and call them “conservative” voters.

Members of this campaign call themselves the Sad Puppies, a name which started as a dig at po-faced liberals who care about things, like idiots, and which they’ve stuck with for three years now, because these guys never met a victory they couldn’t make pyrrhic. They are dissatisfied with the state of current SF&F:

A few decades ago, if you saw a lovely spaceship on a book cover, with a gorgeous planet in the background, you could be pretty sure you were going to get a rousing space adventure featuring starships and distant, amazing worlds. […] These days, you can’t be sure. The book has a spaceship on the cover, but is it really going to be a story about space exploration and pioneering derring-do? Or is the story merely about racial prejudice and exploitation, with interplanetary or interstellar trappings?

To remedy this, they put together a list of works which more accurately represent the genre as they see it and then voted for them as a bloc, with success: the nominations were released this weekend, and the Sad Puppies-endorsed works swept the novella and novellette categories.

John Scalzi has some thoughts about what to do from here, and Deirdre Saoirse Moen put together a Sad Puppies-free list of nominees. If you’re moved to action by the situation, a $40 non-attending WorldCon membership will allow you to vote in the final awards.

For my part, I’m counting this as more evidence that democracy just doesn’t work. If you agree, please vote Avery Edison for (Mostly) Benevolent Dictator of the World, if it ever comes up.