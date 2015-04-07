3 Easy Ways To Build Creativity Into Your Company Culture

The notion of “thinking outside the box” has become a cliché that business owners and managers often pay lip service to. Unfortunately, simply talking about creativity in the abstract or including it in your mission statement doesn’t make it part of your company’s reality.

But there are many companies that have actually found ways to encourage a more creative atmosphere. The following are three principles that can guide you to do the same:

One paradox about business is that your profits largely depend on productivity and efficiency while, at the same time, these values are not necessarily conducive to creativity. When you’re at your most productive, you are usually using methods and procedures that you have already mastered.

For example, if your company’s main product is Widget X, you will naturally want to find ways to make more of these widgets in less time. A truly creative approach, however, might involve developing a Widget Y, which could represent a radical new breakthrough.

That’s why it’s important to balance productivity and creativity. You certainly don’t want to undervalue efficiency–it’s essential for keeping up with demands. But at the same time, you should always be examining your assumptions and remaining open to alternatives.

There are several ways to actively encourage a creative atmosphere in the workplace. For example, Google encourages engineers to spend 20% of their work time on creative projects of their own devising.*

Another unconventional practice that Google has instituted is Google Talks, where speakers from authors to musical performers like Lady Gaga are guests. These guests may not know anything about technology or much about what Google is working on, but they can inspire creativity and new ways of looking at things.