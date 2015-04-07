Don’t Get Stuck In A Playlist Rut: Check Out The New Music Roundup Featuring Beyonce, Rihanna, Passion Pit, And More

In the wake of last week’s celebrity-packed launch of Jay Z’s new music streaming service, Tidal, several high-profile artists have announced exclusive song debuts on the platform (so if these embedded tracks disappear you might need sign up for Tidal to keep listening).
New Music
The first bit release was “Die With You” from Beyonce. A home video shot by Jay Z, it’s not the best audio or video quality, but that may be the point.
Up next is Rihanna’s new track, “American Oxygen.” If you have a Tidal login, watch the video here. Otherwise you can get the gist from the artist’s March Madness Festival performance below. What do you think? Is the anthem what you were hoping from her?
The National have a new song too. It doesn’t appear to be the result of a soon-to-be-released album, but it’s still a treat. This one’s on YouTube directly from the band, but in terms of streaming services: yup it was on Tidal first.
In other news: it’s okay to really like Carly Rae Jepsen’s new music. “All That” is the artist’s latest release.
The Dawes have a new album coming and the first track “Things Happen” might be a punch to gut if life just ain’t treating you like you think it should.
Also:
- Passion Pit released a new song, “Until We Can’t (Let’s Go)“
- Good Old War have a new song from an upcoming album and it’s awesome.
- Frank Ocean announced his new out will be out in July.
- Singers of Iron & Wine and Band Of Horses have a new album of covers called Sing Into My Mouth.
- This week’s dare is to try and listen to the new Twenty One Pilots song “Tear In My Heart” and forget it after it’s over.
- Tame Impala announced their new album Currents.
- An Amy Winehouse documentary is coming. Here’s the first trailer.
- Looking for glittery pop? Give Canopy Climbers a listen as the band’s new EP is out today.
Advance Streams
- iTunes is Streaming The Wombats new album Glitterbug
- NPR’s First Listen: Dwight Yoakam, Second Hand Heart
- NPR’s First Listen: Wire, Wire
Available Today
- Flo Rida – My House
- Lord Huron – Strange Trails
- All Time Low – Future Hearts
- Brian Wilson – No Pier Pressure
- Drenge – Undertow
- Matt & Kim – New Glow
- Priory – Need To Know
- Toro y Moi – What For?