advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Don’t Get Stuck In A Playlist Rut: Check Out The New Music Roundup Featuring Beyonce, Rihanna, Passion Pit, And More

Beyonce, Rihanna, and The National provide Tidal with big exclusives. There’s also new music this week from Passion Pit and more.

By Tyler Hayes1 minute Read

In the wake of last week’s celebrity-packed launch of Jay Z’s new music streaming service, Tidal, several high-profile artists have announced exclusive song debuts on the platform (so if these embedded tracks disappear you might need sign up for Tidal to keep listening).

advertisement
advertisement

New Music

The first bit release was “Die With You” from Beyonce. A home video shot by Jay Z, it’s not the best audio or video quality, but that may be the point.

Up next is Rihanna’s new track, “American Oxygen.” If you have a Tidal login, watch the video here. Otherwise you can get the gist from the artist’s March Madness Festival performance below. What do you think? Is the anthem what you were hoping from her?

The National have a new song too. It doesn’t appear to be the result of a soon-to-be-released album, but it’s still a treat. This one’s on YouTube directly from the band, but in terms of streaming services: yup it was on Tidal first.

In other news: it’s okay to really like Carly Rae Jepsen’s new music. “All That” is the artist’s latest release.

The Dawes have a new album coming and the first track “Things Happen” might be a punch to gut if life just ain’t treating you like you think it should.

Also:

advertisement

Advance Streams

Available Today

  • Flo Rida – My House
  • Lord Huron – Strange Trails
  • All Time Low – Future Hearts
  • Brian Wilson – No Pier Pressure
  • Drenge – Undertow
  • Matt & Kim – New Glow
  • Priory – Need To Know
  • Toro y Moi – What For?
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Tyler Hayes is a Southern California native, early technology adopter, and music enthusiast. You can reach him at tyler@liisten.com

More

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life