Don’t Get Stuck In A Playlist Rut: Check Out The New Music Roundup Featuring Beyonce, Rihanna, Passion Pit, And More

In the wake of last week’s celebrity-packed launch of Jay Z’s new music streaming service, Tidal, several high-profile artists have announced exclusive song debuts on the platform (so if these embedded tracks disappear you might need sign up for Tidal to keep listening).





The first bit release was “Die With You” from Beyonce. A home video shot by Jay Z, it’s not the best audio or video quality, but that may be the point.

Up next is Rihanna’s new track, “American Oxygen.” If you have a Tidal login, watch the video here. Otherwise you can get the gist from the artist’s March Madness Festival performance below. What do you think? Is the anthem what you were hoping from her?

The National have a new song too. It doesn’t appear to be the result of a soon-to-be-released album, but it’s still a treat. This one’s on YouTube directly from the band, but in terms of streaming services: yup it was on Tidal first.

In other news: it’s okay to really like Carly Rae Jepsen’s new music. “All That” is the artist’s latest release.

The Dawes have a new album coming and the first track “Things Happen” might be a punch to gut if life just ain’t treating you like you think it should.

Also: