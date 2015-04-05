Obviously The Best Way To Sell Denture Cream Is To Use A Majestic White Lion With A Toothache

When you think denture cream advertising (because of course you do all the time), chances are it’s a collection of old-but-not-too-old people talking about not wanting their teeth to rattle or fall out at work or while they eat . Look, everyone should be able to eat an apple when they want without their chompers hitting the floor, but it’s not exactly the type of brand creativity that gets people excited or inspired.

In fact, some could argue it’s the kind of utilitarian product that can only really get your standard ad approach. That you need an exciting product to have exciting or really engaging creative. But Fixodent and agency Saatchi & Saatchi Italy found a way to integrate the brand into an exciting short film that doesn’t feel out of place or forced.





Aslan, a nine-year-old white lion in South Africa’s Kevin Richardson Wildlife Sanctuary had some lost and broken teeth that were not only causing the animal chronic pain and discomfort, but affecting his personality and social life. Richardson, who you may remember from a certain lion-hugging video for GoPro, wanted to get Aslan the dental help he needed to be happy and healthy again, and Fixodent helped make it happen.





What does it have to do with dentures? Not much. But telling a cool–and intense–story about a lion to use as a metaphor for your own consumer’s life is a bold but inspired move. We’re not scientists, but will hypothesize that a big white lion makes any denture cream commercial 347% more entertaining and memorable.