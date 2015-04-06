3 Steps Toward More Efficient And Valuable Meetings

How many meetings did you attend last week that lacked a specific agenda, started late, and then ended late? How often did you attend a meeting without knowing why you were even there? How many meetings actually resulted in a new idea or an actionable decision?

With about 11 million business meetings occurring each day, one thing is clear: Meetings are a mainstay of business culture. When they are conducted effectively, they inspire and ignite innovation, and lead to higher-performing teams and a stronger bottom line. When they are ineffective and irrelevant, they plague all of us with the notion that this time together was wasteful, costly, and inefficient.

Too many meetings fail to generate any meaningful return on the investment of our time and energy. And they undermine our productivity. Our meeting-intensive culture forces people to complete their work in the margins of their day–early in the morning and late at night–impacting their health, motivation, and work-life balance.

Something has got to give.

It is time for a meeting revolution.

Start the revolution by questioning the value of each meeting you attend, by preparing for your meetings, and by ensuring that the right people, and only the right people, are invited.

Instead of automatically accepting the next meeting request, pause and consider the meeting’s return on investment for you. Ask yourself: