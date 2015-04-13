The Ultimate Human Experiment: Toxic Chemical Exposure

Every action we take–drinking coffee in the morning, putting detergent in the washing machine, putting on make-up, drinking out of a water bottle, even just sitting on the couch–may be pulling us deeper into the grand human experiment of being bombarded with questionably safe chemicals on a daily basis.

At Co.Exist, we often write about individual studies revealing the hazards of commonplace chemicals. But looking at the toxic chemical issue piecemeal only goes so far. Sometimes, a big picture approach is the only way to hammer home the seriousness of how many toxic chemicals we come into contact with–and how many companies and politicians are willing to just go along with the problem.

In a new film called The Human Experiment, filmmakers Dana Nachman and Don Hardy go deeper into the health and safety consequences of our constant chemical exposure, the activists who are fighting back, and the ways that consumers can make a difference with their purchasing decisions.





Nachman first became interested in human chemical exposure in 2009, while working as a producer at NBC Bay Area. “I was assigned a story on how to make your home less toxic. At the time, I didn’t even know that your home was toxic,” she says. Nachman ended up producing a five-part series on detoxifying the home. By the end, she knew that this was an even bigger story.

The more research that Nachman did on the subject, the more she realized that certain groups–like breast cancer survivors, the fertility community, and families dealing with autism and learning disabilities–were grappling with the toxicity issue more than others. She decided to focus on these communities in the film.

“We weren’t out to prove the causes of any of these diseases,” she says. “We were looking for conditions and diseases where studies were showing there could be an environmental health component to them.”

The point, says Nachman, is to not wait until chemicals have been proven definitively to be toxic. People used tobacco for nearly a century before we understood its impact on the body. “Let’s take the precautionary principle. Let’s be cautious about chemicals until we prove they’re not causing issues,” she says.