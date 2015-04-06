The Science Behind Using Humor And Gratitude To Motivate Your Team

When I was 13 years old, I was the fastest kid in school. After school, I’d meet the guys out on the track and challenge them to footraces from one end to the other. Then one day I lost, and I never won another race.

At the time, I couldn’t understand why everybody was getting faster and I was stuck at the same speed. My talent began to feel average at best, and my track coach had no choice but to move me from top seed to the back of the line. He said it was best for the team.

Even as a teenager, I remember being critical of myself, despite not having a full understanding of why some people were getting stronger and bigger and I was staying the same. We hold ourselves to certain standards that cause us great anxiety. Instead of focusing on the positive, we tend to gravitate toward negativity. I fell for this trap when I was 13 when I realized I was no longer a track star, and I still fall for this in my professional life.

What I’ve come to appreciate more now is just how powerful team dynamic is for success. At 13, it’s hard to comprehend the phrase, “It’s best for the team.” But in business the team is all that matters if you truly care about the work you’re doing.

Here are three lessons every manager should learn about the importance of team chemistry:

Track and marketing actually have a lot in common. Individuals are part of a larger team, but most of the work they do is on their own.

I’ve seen firsthand the transformative effect breaking down business silos can have on employees. Science also suggests that it’s in our DNA to be social creatures, whether at home or in the workplace.