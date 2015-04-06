Volkswagen Shows How Parents Are All Lying Liars Who Tell Lies

Every day, all around the world, parents of young children are lying. Not huge, they’ll-need-years-of-therapy lies, more like wee fibs to get their adorable offspring to do something or stop something or eat something or just be quiet or go to sleep. Toy stores are closed on Saturdays. Your face will stay like that forever. Those aren’t beans, they’re green fries. The TV needs to rest.

My dad once didn’t want to share a snack and told me eating cheese after dinner would give me terrible, terrible nightmares. I’ve told my five-year-old son that police walk the streets at night to make sure little kids are in bed on time. The circle of life.

Here, Volkswagen and agency DDB Paris use these parenting “techniques” as a selling point for Das WeltAuto, the carmaker’s used program. The company says that the used car market is three times bigger than new sales, and the majority of those deals are made between individual car owners. Many of these people have kids, this ad warns they may use their practiced penchant for trading in falsehoods when it comes to used car sales negotiations, so it might be better to see a professional salesperson.





Hopefully your sense of trust isn’t already too scarred to take the message to heart.