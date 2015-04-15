A Fulfilling Way To Get Yourself Out Of A Creative Rut

Our production cycle fluctuates. Bursts of creative beginnings lead to spells of monotonous production. It may keep the lights on, but it does little for the soul. I imagine all, save the luckiest in our industry, run on a version of this treadmill. As founder and creative director of an upstart full-service agency, I know it all too well.

Those creative bursts aren’t without their own downsides. We’re blessed with repeat business, but a dozen consecutive projects for the same client wrings out my brain like a juicer. It may be kale and dragon fruit, but three months in, it tastes like plain old orange juice to me, again and again.

That’s a fancy way of saying I burn out. It’s not the same as running out of ideas. It’s ceasing to enjoy the process and no longer being able to appreciate the result. The start of the year is typically a lackluster time at our studio. Low budget, low-imagination jobs, combined with low temperatures and the low light of a New York winter, all threaten to push me down the chute of professional melancholy. And, for years, that’s precisely where I’d tumble.

My solution to this creative depression was to do my own thing. But, identifying that elusive thing required a lot of inspired thinking.

My reality was a catch-22. When I enjoyed my projects, I spent my downtime on much-needed leisurely pursuits–the perfect fuel for maintaining inspiration. But, once I became desperate for a creative challenge, I was in the wrong frame of mind to get inspired, and—Inevitably—got stuck. Once it set in, my personal rut always led me questioning my career for its lack of real social value.

This year, though, things were different. The moment I sensed the onset of our seasonal downtime and my inkling for fun at the desk, I logged into Taproot+ and connected with FoodFight, a nonprofit that develops in-school food and nutrition literacy programs for students, teachers, and communities. Within a week, we were on a call with their director, and within two, our script for an awareness video was ready.