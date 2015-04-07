Watch: This Pepper Shaker Lets You Have Dinner With Real People, Not Phone Zombies

Who hasn’t fantasized about magically turning off all forms of digital communication at the dinner table, when everyone seems to have their heads buried in screens as they shove food down their throats? The Dolmio Pepper Hacker is that fantasy come to life.

Created by a number of agencies–Clemenger BBDO Sydney, Pollen, Starcom and Ogilvy PR–the pepper shaker turns off Wi-Fi, mobile apps, and TVs for half an hour with a single twist, according to PSFK. Plus, you get some pepper as a bonus. It’s like an updated version of the TV-B-Gone, a remote that can turn off any TV–except the Dolmio is even more powerful.

Watch the pepper shaker in action:

For now, it doesn’t look like the pepper shaker will be commercialized, though there are plans to enter it in design competitions. Operating it as instructed is also more complicated than it seems; according to the Telegraph, devices need to have an app called AirWatch in order for the pepper shaker to work on them.

But that’s just as well. Better that someone come up with a similar but more portable device that can be toted around everywhere.