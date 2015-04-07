What It’s Like To Come Out At Work

It happened to me just the other day. I was having coffee with a colleague, and we’d moved onto the subject of partners. Rather esoterically, we were discussing how he and his girlfriend had learned to play the piano in different ways: one by ear, the other from reading sheet music. It reminded me of my boyfriend, a conductor, with whom I have had similar conversations about music. “Yes,” I said, in reply. “In fact, my boyfriend and I talked about this just yesterday.”

And there it was. That same old, subtle freeze of the eyelids, when someone realizes you are gay.

It still isn’t entirely comfortable being out in the workplace. Victimization has largely been replaced with the sort of awkwardness I described above, which likely has more to do with not wanting to offend someone then with homophobia. However, for me and for millions like me, it is an alienating experience, which makes a person think: “Why bother?” when it comes to coming out. It just doesn’t seem worth the hassle.

But there are, in fact, a lot of reasons to come out. Goldman Sachs’s CIO, Marty Chavez, shared why he encourages people to come out at work in a recent talk he gave to an assembly of tech LGBT people at Goldman Sachs. He said, “Gay people are happier, healthier, and more productive if they feel they can bring their whole selves to work.”

A recent survey of 200 senior LGBT business figures from the LGBT professional network seems to affirm his view. In the survey, 85% of those polled thought closeted workers were spending too much energy pretending to be straight, and 61% said as a result, they will not work as hard for their company. Almost all participants–over 80%–said they thought hiding your true self at work reduced confidence, created anxiety, and isolated LGBT workers from their colleagues.

OUTstanding CEO Neil Bentley says we’ve come a long way in helping people see that they can be themselves at work, but we’ve got a long way to go yet. “Judging from our members, the state of people out at work is good, but there’s room for improvement.” He reports another statistic from the survey: “Just 24% of the executives polled believe middle managers have an inclusive attitude towards LGBT colleagues.” In a similar report from Out Now, 20% felt they could not be out at work at all.

Bentley says it isn’t just individuals who suffer. “If you’re hiding things about yourself, people perceive that, [which] drains morale. Individual productivity suffers, so team performance suffers,” he says. “Especially at a time when competition, as in the tech sector, is so stiff. [Leaders] need to make sure employees are performing at their best.”