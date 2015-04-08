You Will Never Forget This Bank Account Number For An Alzheimer’s Charity

Most reasonable people can agree that donating to charity is a good thing and we should all do it. But sometimes we need a little reminder, or we need the barriers to lending our support to a cause to be removed, whether that’s time, bureaucracy, or complicated processes. Like if homeless charities had an Amazon-like Dash button people could put beside their warm, cozy bed or refrigerator, people might donate more rather than rushing to stock up on K-cups.

When contributions to Alzheimer’s nonprofit organizations in Venezuela declined, bank brand Banplus and agency FCB RG2 found one of the primary reasons was that people couldn’t remember how to donate. So the bank decided to create “The Unforgettable Account,” for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of Venezuela, to provide support and training to caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients, as well as promising research initiatives. The account number is: 0000-0000-00-0000000000. By making it all zeros, people have zero reasons to forget how to donate.





So far, it looks like the simple approach paid off. According to the agency, since the campaign launched, donations to the foundation have increased by 226%.