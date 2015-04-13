An Important Lesson In Success And Failure From The Man Behind Mad Men

Over the past seven years, Matthew Weiner has placed his stamp on culture. Mad Men was never an obvious slam-dunk, but Weiner persisted and ended up creating the kind of TV phenomenon that transcends just critical acclaim. “If I wasn’t able to recover from ‘We don’t like what you did,’ I would have a different job or I would be living in my parent’s basement,” he says.

Matthew Weiner Photo: Michael Yarish, courtesy of AMC

It may be easy to say that from a position of success, but it hasn’t all been triumphs with Weiner. Just last year, he released a movie, Are You Here, that received some of the worst reviews of any film in 2014. Weiner knows success from both sides, which makes his message that much more resonant: Never take to heart what other people say about you. Find your sense of self within. And keep pushing to accomplish what you want to do. “Part of my job,” he says, “besides writing and directing—is to let people know that they shouldn’t give up.” Hear, hear!

Read on for more hard-won life lessons from the man behind Mad Men.

Photo: James Minchin III, courtesy of AMC

“I like to think that every mistake we made I learned from,” says Weiner, whose lessons were myriad. “Here’s something that came to me very late in the process.”

John Slattery, who plays Roger Sterling on the show, directed five episodes of Mad Men after shadowing other directors on the set. When he was ready to do his own episode, he was suddenly sitting on the other side of the casting table, observing that process with fresh eyes. And Slattery pointed out something that Weiner had never considered. “Sometimes actors come in for a reading and they are quiet or even belligerently immovable,” Weiner says. “I thought their agent pushed them to be there and they didn’t really want to, or they don’t like auditioning. Maybe they’d never seen the show. But John told me something that had never occurred to me: that a lot of people who I thought were being belligerent, arrogant or unpleasant in some way, that that’s how they express their anxiety. The truth was they were nervous, and I didn’t see it.”

Not that Weiner is unfamiliar with anxiety. “I let everybody do [a reading] more than once. I always try to defuse people’s anxiety and give them a chance to perform, give them a note—even if it’s just ‘Do it again,’ but usually it’s more than that. You never know, you can dig a little bit deeper and someone’s anxiety will disappear from the process and you will see something amazing.” But to him, anxiety expresses itself in particular ways: “For me, and it’s probably an ethnic thing,” he says, referring to some not-untrue Jewish stereotypes, “but nervous people talk fast and laugh too much and run into doorways and are clumsy. To see someone come in and be, like, ice cold, and say something obnoxious that they don’t realize is obnoxious–or not say anything at all–or give this completely shut down, emotionless performance, I did not know that that was an anxiety.”

So Slattery opened his eyes. “Once I knew that, I tried to make it a welcoming environment [for them], and we ended up with people who might not have made it on the show before. That becomes a lesson about humanity. And I got a lot of those. I really got a lot of those.”