Nendo’s New Glass Tables Bring A Little Bit Of “Miami Vice” To Your Living Room

How do Euclidean shapes dress up when they hit Miami? Japanese design firm Nendo’s latest is a collection of three low tables that look like panes of softly frosted glass, glued together with neon.

A collaboration with Glas Italia, an Italian furniture maker that specializes in glass designs that Nendo has worked with before, the Soft line of tables consists of three low-sitting tables. Comprised of five sheets of frosted glass, they are joined together by colorful gradient strips, which fade from purple to red, from orange to yellow, and from blue to purple.





The joints aren’t the only part of the Soft tables that color shift though. The frosted glass also has a subtle gradient, which you might initially assume is just an optical illusion from juxtaposition with the joints. It’s actually more straight forward than that, though. Nendo has softly printed a subtle gradient pattern on the backside of each glass sheet.





“We tried to create a natural and soft image, as if the colors on the edges were blurring,” explains Nendo. “By combining the extremely difficult technique of printing gradation colours on the diagonal edges with a technique that expresses a delicate “blurriness,” we achieved an appearance that contradicts the conventional image of glass, which is of a hard and sharp material.”

Nendo plans on debuting the Soft series at Milan’s Museo della Permanente on April 14 through 19, where the design studio will exhibit over 100 pieces of work it has done for over 19 brands, including Häagen-Dazs, Italian furniture brand Moroso, and fashion brand Tod’s.

[via: Dezeen]