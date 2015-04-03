Tinder Swipes Right On Video Ads To Launch A New Bud Light Campaign

Considering that light beer commercials have, for centuries, used hot girls and hookup potential as selling points, there may not be a more appropriate brand-platform partnership than this: Bud Light has teamed with Tinder to use the mobile dating site to recruit participants for its upcoming Whatever, USA summer campaign.

Last summer, the brand descended on Crested Butte, Colorado, for a three-day branded party as the inaugural Whatever, USA, then recreated it once again on a slightly smaller scale at the Super Bowl. This time, the brand is recruiting the 1,000 temporary residents of Whatever, USA 2015 (location yet to be announced) by asking Tinder users to “swipe right” on Bud Light’s Tinder profile to enter for a chance to win a trip to this year’s party, scheduled for the last week in May.





The native video ads, a first for the mobile app, will play after four or five swipes. If you’re 21 and older and swipe right, the ads will play directly in the app, then send you to a dedicated website to enter the contest.

Bud Light is looking for about 1,000 potential partiers, and interested beer fans can enter the contest on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, as well as Tinder, to attend this year’s fest, scheduled for the end of May.