See How The NFL Would Look If It Existed In “Game Of Thrones”

If you thought the residents of Westeros were brutal enough to each other on the battlefields and bordellos of Game of Thrones, just imagine how they’d fare on the gridiron. Sports cartoonist Dave Rappoccio has made it a lot easier to imagine such a thing by putting together an entire football league set in Westeros (the WFL, one assumes). The artist and avowed Thrones superfan created team names, uniforms, and even interleague rivalries for his teams, which he published on Kissing Suzy Kolber, the NFL humor site that also brought us hipster team logos last year.





Although we’ve already seen what GoT versions of NFL teams might look like, Rappoccio has clearly put a lot of thought into the backstories for 12 teams that comprise his alternate-universe football league. The Dreadfort Flayers, for instance, have fans come to the games soaked in fake blood and brandishing giant foam knives, which they use to pretend-stab neighbors. Dreadfort’s rival is the Winterfell Wolves, which perhaps stems from something to do with the Red Wedding. Both teams are vying for the Valyrian Trophy, sometimes referred to as “The Aegon,” and the only thing they can agree on is that everybody hates commissioner Joffrey.

