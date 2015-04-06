Your Whole Life Can Be Measured In Dirty Dishes, As Demonstrated In This Detergent Ad

Everything in life involves dirty dishes. For the skeptical, try having some children and the point will soon become self-evident.

In a departure from the functional and demonstration-based advertising it has run in the past, dishwasher detergent brand Finish is launching a TV spot that shows how living life creates dirty dishes. The new, more emotional approach is intended to remind people how happy they should be that dishwashers even exist instead of taking them for granted.

The TV spot, created by Wieden + Kennedy London, entitled “Dishes” takes people on a journey through life events, big and small, showing how just about everything we do generates a dirty dish. In each scenario dishes appear suspended in mid-air in exactly the formation they would be if they were loaded in a dishwasher.





A second supporting spot, called ‘Glasses,” promoting Finish’s Shine and Protect glassware innovation, focuses on a single glass as it is used in day-to-day life again and again.

Both films were directed by the collective Megaforce via Riff Raff and each ends with the strapline, “Love your dishwasher. Give it Finish.” The campaign breaks on April 6 and will run all summer. It is the first for the brand by Wieden + Kennedy, which joined Finish owner Reckitt Benckiser’s advertising agency roster in May 2014.