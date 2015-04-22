Nilofer Merchant on Finding Solutions in Unexpected Places

The Innovation Era is moving beyond Information Technology to empower us with Idea Technology. Can you talk a little about this?

Today, what creates value is, to put it simply, you. Each of us is standing on a spot that no one else stands on. From this place, which I call onlyness, you have fresh perspectives and new ideas. When you are connected to others—other employees, other customers, other influencers—with Idea Technology, that idea becomes powerful enough to dent the world. How different is that, really? You can now do what once only a few large organizations could.

What has been one of your greatest challenges while working to reset achievable goals for companies both large and small?

Too many organizations that I’ve advised or studied hold on to “today” with a vise grip and hope that somehow, when the time comes, they’ll be ready. But, the truth is more this: You’re going to need to manage the present while you invent the future. Really. You’re going to have to unlearn some of the ways you’ve always done things. Unlearn what you already know to be true because things are changing. And then learn not just a new “what,” but a new “how” to work—so you can shift rapidly from disruption opportunity to opportunity.

As work becomes increasingly mobile, how do you stay productive on the go?

Productivity is a measure of how well to achieve a goal, so you’ve got to get really clear on what you most want and why. One “crazy idea” my husband and I had was to raise our child with a global context. So, we recently moved from Silicon Valley to Paris. The network easily connected me to local people, and so professionally, I get to learn how entrepreneurship and innovation work here, through a new lens. It’s not necessarily efficient, but it is productive when you look at the goal.