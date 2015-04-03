5 Simple Ways To Make Creative Thinking A Daily Habit

I ask that question to a lot of clients and executives attending my presentations and seminars. The answers I often hear are things like “In the shower,” “Walking the dog,” “Working out,” “On my commute,” “Taking care of the yard,” or “Cleaning the house.”

But do you know what answer I never hear? “At my desk in front of my computer.” In fact, when I ask if anyone gets their best ideas at their desk, everyone laughs because the very idea is absurd.

People hardly ever get their best ideas at their desks, and yet that’s where most professionals spend most of the day. If it’s not the desk, it’s a conference table, and hardly anyone gets their best ideas there either.

The irony, of course, is that most of the great work any of us do depends on the sparks of insight and creativity that come when we’re not actively focusing on a particular task or trying to solve a problem. We need to create and leave time for unconscious thought.

As neuroscience researcher Loran Nordgren explained to strategy+business magazine, unconscious thought is the more intuitive, right-brained kind of thinking that leads to flashes of insight about how to solve problems. If you’re one of those people who’ve noticed that you get some of your best ideas while you’re in the shower or doing yard work, you know what Nordgren is talking about.

Giving yourself time for unconscious thought is a key component of making effective decisions when there is a large amount of data or a complex problem to solve. The research of Nordgren and his colleagues shows that people make their best complex decisions when they have an opportunity to review the data or the facts and then focus their attention on something else for a while. It’s a process of what psychotherapist Richard Carlson and psychologist Joseph Bailey in their book, Slowing Down to the Speed of Life, called putting a problem on your “mental back burner” to simmer a while.