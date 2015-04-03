Steps We Can All Take To Defy Our Culture Of Overwork

It’s no secret that Americans are overworked; you probably feel overworked right now. In fact, in numerous studies and surveys, at least a third of Americans say they work too much. And according to the OECD’s most recent Better Life Index, compared to 35 other advanced nations, the U.S. ranks the 8th-worst country when it comes to work-life balance.

The result of all of this overwork is overwhelmingly conclusive: It’s killing us. Overwork has been linked to heart disease (at nearly twice the normal rate), stress, depression, and a host of other serious health-related problems. Overwork puts a wedge in family life and work-life balance becomes elusive.

There are clear economic consequences as well. Overwork leads directly to employee disengagement, which produces a productivity shortfall to the tune of $450-$550 billion per year, according to Gallup.

When you’re an entrepreneur building a business, sometimes it’s necessary to work long hours, and work harder than the next guy, in order to get ahead. But when you pass on that expectation to your employees, or when working too many hours becomes status quo, it’s a big problem.

A lot of the issues surrounding overwork are corporate and/or cultural problems; we, as a culture, value busyness, and in some ways we feel it proves our worth, both to ourselves and our acquaintances. We all want to show our friends and our bosses that we’re working harder than the next guy, either to hold on to scarce jobs, to impress, or to increase our perceived value in the community.

This is a disaster.

So what can we as individuals do about it without putting our livelihoods in danger?