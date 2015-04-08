Why One Of The Best Moments In a Freelancer’s Career Is Also The Most Dangerous

Finding new clients is a lot of work. So is pitching new projects to existing clients. You can invest many hours in the process with no guarantee that anything will come of it.

That’s why it’s always an amazing moment when potential clients start coming to you. It’s an even more amazing moment when enough proposed projects cross your desk that you can meet your revenue goals without being out there hustling.

But that wonder moment is also dangerous. Tempting as it is to celebrate this newfound efficiency, your long-term career growth depends on your seeking out stuff you don’t have to seek out. Successful people keep pitching, even when they don’t need to.

They do this for several reasons. First, if you’ve been out in the real world more than a few years, you know that business is cyclical. Christine Hennebury, a writer and performer, says that she keeps pitching “to keep momentum going. If you aren’t taking action on your own behalf, eventually things will dry up.”

That client that’s keeping you busy now could go out of business, and you’ll be scrambling. Editor Deborah Ring says she keeps pitching “because it’s better to have and not need than to need and not have.”