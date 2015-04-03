Why The Ellen Pao Loss Isn’t As Bad For Gender Equality As It Seems

Pao sued Kleiner Perkins for discrimination only on behalf of herself, but her suit focused the country’s attention on the overall climate of gender bias in tech. Although Pao lost at trial, it would be a shame if women in Silicon Valley came away with the message that gender discrimination cases all turn on a single plaintiff’s personality.

Litigation has proven effective in combating gender discrimination across a range of industries, particularly in cases brought as class and collective actions. These forms of litigation enable women to stand together and prove that discrimination is not isolated, giving them the leverage to demand systemic changes in the workplace.

In class and collective actions, women have been able to obtain not just compensation for demonstrated pay and promotion disparities, but also ongoing changes in their workplaces. For example, although full gender equality is not yet at hand, Wall Street today is a far cry from the infamous “Boom Boom Room” levels of sexism that went unchecked until a group of women who worked at Smith Barney successfully brought a discrimination lawsuit in the 1990s. More importantly, when companies fail to live up to the promises they make their female employees, their lawyers can again bring suit, as our own firm is doing in a lawsuit we recently announced against Alcon, a division of Novartis Pharmaceuticals. Although Novartis implemented substantial changes to promote gender equality after a previous class-action lawsuit, the same diligence and oversight have allegedly not been applied to the Alcon division, which was acquired after the original lawsuit.

Challenging biased power structures means elevating a case beyond personalities and putting the bull’s-eye on corporate practices that may not even appear biased at first glance

Class and collective actions are also uniquely suited for challenges to systemic problems, especially now that gender discrimination often takes on a more subtle form, in part due to prior litigation successes. One prominent species of discrimination class actions challenges corporate practices that––while appearing to be gender neutral and free of overt bias––nonetheless have a disparate impact on women.

The recently filed class-action lawsuit against Twitter, challenging the social media company’s promotions practices, is but the latest example. The plaintiff is seeking to represent 50-plus women affected by a promotion policy that allegedly created discriminatory barriers for female software engineers. Specifically, the plaintiff is arguing that the lack of transparency and objective criteria led a predominantly male leadership team to promote men while overlooking women, and she is asking the court to order Twitter to change the way it handles promotions.

Lawsuits that seek court orders to dismantle the glass ceiling have plenty of precedent. In Ellis versus Costco, gender disparities in management were also alleged to have resulted from promotion practices that unfairly disadvantaged women, including failing to post management job vacancies and failing to provide a formal application process. The statistics, corporate policies, and anecdotal testimony of women who worked at Costco showed “a general policy of discrimination” that allowed the case to go forward as a nationwide class action. Costco eventually settled the case and agreed to implement court-approved reforms to its hiring and promotions practices.