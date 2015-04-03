3 Ways You Can Use Nontraditional Education To Win The War For Talent

That’s how former Zappos recruiting strategist Stacy Zapar summarized the online shoe retailer’s decision last year to eliminate all of its job postings.

The U.S.-based company has chosen to rely instead on a “Zappos Insider” program that exists on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Pinterest. It’s intended to draw people to the company and “get to know the people who might like to work for (Zappos) someday.”

It’s too early to tell if other companies will follow the Zappos’s example, but one thing is clear: The corporate hiring landscape is undergoing major disruption. That’s to be expected, given how behavior and expectations of job seekers has changed in response to shifts in the economy and technological advances. But another factor at play is easily overlooked: the upheaval underway in American higher education.

Compared to just a decade ago, there are many more educational options in the United States today, such as online learning often referred to as massive online open courses, or MOOCs. And there’s expanded enrollment in for-profit universities.

These changes, coupled with rising tuition, have shaken up the profile of the American college student. Approximately 70% of those currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in the U.S. are not doing so in what is thought of as the “traditional” college experience, according to the U.S. Education Department. Rather than studying full-time while living on a college campus and earning a degree after four years, they are studying part-time, withdrawing from college to work, and then returning later in life.

Because of these changes, businesses need to expand how they approach finding future employees, hiring them, retaining them, and developing them. Here are some approaches they should consider: