From Counterintuitive Strategies To Persistence: The Most Popular Stories In Leadership This Week

Last week, Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh sent his employees an ultimatum: adopt Holacracy or quit by the end of the month. In his lengthy internal memo to employees, Hsieh lamented the company’s split between its legacy management hierarchy and a no-manager organization, writing, “After many conversations and a lot of feedback about where we are today versus our desired state of self-organization, self-management, increased autonomy, and increased efficiency, we are going to take a ‘rip the bandaid’ approach to accelerate progress . . .” Those unable to adapt are being offered three month’s severance.





Millennials understand that the future of work isn’t 9-5. Freelancer’s Union founder Sara Horowitz makes the case for why they are the first generation of freelance natives, and what we all can learn from how they are redefining their careers.





What is Holacracy, anyway, and who dreamed up this manager-free structure? Get a glimpse into this departure from hierarchical organization in favor of more unconventional ways to work that has been getting a lot of buzz lately.





Often the only difference between success and failure is the ability to keep going. Highly persistent people have these vital qualities in common that sustain them long after most people have given up.





There’s a reason, according to self-help writer and author of the new book Commit, Linda Formichelli, that a surprising number of people who’ve successfully lost weight credit getting a stomach bug as the triggering event–starting out strong is a great way to get the ball rolling. If you’ve got a goal you’re serious about, it might be worth attacking it with everything you’ve got to see some measurable progress.