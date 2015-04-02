Today in Tabs: Facebook Presents Your Year in Tragedy

Today is my twenty-seventh birthday (please, hold your applause). Two decades ago, on this date, I woke up and found a child’s snooker table set up for me in our dining room. Not something I’d asked for, but still one of the best gifts I’ve ever received.

The popularity of snooker is a weird part of British culture. It hardly seems a thrilling spectator sport, but for weeks at a time in the winter you can switch to BBC2 and watch hours of snooker in the evening–time slot after time slot of the same old static shot. We even had a bizarre snooker-based game show, Big Break, which ran for ten years.

My snooker table got a lot of use at first, but then I returned to the books one could always find me in as a child. I was not destined to be a Ronnie O’Sullivan, who is profiled in the New Yorker this week. It’s a terrific feature–a classic story of a shining talent dogged by vice and familial sin.

I remember looking at my snooker table in the garden with the trash, warped and broken-down by rain. Happy birthday.