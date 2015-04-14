Today Is Equal Pay Day: How Can We Finally Close The Gender Wage Gap?

If you are a woman reading this, you may have been essentially working for free until today.

April 14 this year is Equal Pay Day. The date symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn as much as their male counterparts earned in 2014. While the gender wage gap has narrowed over the years, women still earn 78 cents to every dollar earned by men, according to the most recent census data.

That pay gap is something that Caroline Ghosn understands all too well. She was an analyst at McKinsey & Company for three years before she realized she was earning less than her male colleague with the same exact job. She’d kept her head down those three years, taking on more responsibilities, but never asking for more money.

“There’s this huge taboo around talking about money that we have as a society,” says Ghosn. “I realized I should be having that conversation.”

It’s this disparity and a lack of career resources that led Ghosn to her next career move. In 2012, after quitting her job at McKinsey, she cofounded Levo, which focuses on offering career resources to women in the early stages of their career.

Among Levo’s efforts is its annual Ask4More campaign, which offers resources on gender wage differences and salary negotiation. Levo attempts to reach women early in their careers in the hopes of preventing the gender wage gap from getting even wider with time.

Still, even early in the game, women start out earning less than men. Just one year after graduating from college, women are paid 82% of the salary men receive, according to the American Association of University Women. It’s a disparity made all the more egregious by the fact that more women attend college than men, earn higher grades on average, and graduate at higher rates.