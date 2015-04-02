Audi Briefly Provides Us With A First Look At The Vision From “Avengers: Age Of Ultron”

Avengers: Age Of Ultron, the hotly anticipated sequel to the third highest-grossing movie of all time opens in less than a month. That makes the fact that Marvel has managed to maintain some serious mystery for the die-hard fans all the more impressive: The role that new Avengers Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch will play has been kept largely secret ( an article detailing some aspects of their characters was removed by the publisher at the request of Disney ), as has the final look of another new Avenger, the good-guy android the Vision–at least until Audi got involved.

Audi launched its Avengers: Age Of Ultron tie-in page on Wednesday, and among the ad spots demonstrating how owning an Audi is very similar to being a member of the Avengers are additional features pegged to the movie–character profiles, wallpapers, etc. And while the character profiles focused primarily on Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and the other characters who’ve appeared in multiple movies by now, one of them briefly offered a full reveal of the Vision as well.





The Vision is a longtime member of the comic-book Avengers, with nearly 50 years of history behind the character–and for most of that time, he’s been a red-faced android in a green outfit, with a yellow cape. That’s precisely what Age Of Ultron offers for the character, which means that the mystery Marvel has been building is kind of an anticlimax–still, that didn’t stop Audi from yanking the images of the Vision from the site at some point after its launch, preserving the question “What will Paul Bettany’s character look like?” for those who didn’t click this link.



