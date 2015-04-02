Send The Supreme Court A Save-The-Date Card For Your Same-Sex Wedding

In January, the Supreme Court announced it would decide by June whether the U.S. Constitution requires same-sex couples be allowed to marry wherever they live, or whether states can limit marriage to the old definition.

Ahead of that historic decision, Tie the Knot–cofounded by Modern Family‘s Jesse Tyler Ferguson–and The Martin Agency want same-sex couples to send each Supreme Court justice a friendly reminder of what’s at stake. To bring attention to the 14 states that still do not have marriage equality, the nonprofit organization is launching a “Save the Date Builder” for people to show the justices, in a very traditional wedding way, just how many couples are still waiting to get married.